It is clear that Barcelona is not having the best time regarding its financial issues, but now those problems have increased as they have been order to pay $9 million to a former player who played only 17 minutes with them.

In recent years, Barcelona has been struggling with its finances as the former directors left a huge debt to Joan Laporta. Now, the president is working to solve those issues and leave the Blaugranas with a positive balance for the future.

Unfortunately, Barcelona's past is hurting the team still. After two years in discussion, a court gave the reason to a former player who sued them for not releasing him correctly and the squad has been ordered to pay $9 million to him.

Barcelona still has more debts to pay despite Joan Laporta's attempts to eliminate them as soon as possible. Now, there's a new controversial case hurting them: Matheus Fernandes and how he was released.

Back in January 2020, a year before Joan Laporta's arrival, Matheus Fernandes was called by Barcelona's front office asking him for his personal email. Then, he instantly received a message where the team announced his releasement.

"I didn’t know [about being released], and when they told me I couldn’t believe it," Fernandes told Globesport. "I was at home, I was going out with my wife and I received a message from the club asking if I had the same email address. I confirmed and then received it."

Fernandes, who only played 17 minutes with Barcelona's first team, asked his lawyers if this was legal. Then, they sued the squad for $15 million over the player's exit, but a court declared that the Spanish side only had to pay $9 million.

"Time passed and my name came out in the press," the midfielder added. "No conversation, nothing, they didn’t even call to say hello and goodbye."