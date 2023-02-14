The 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League has eight matchups in this part called knockout round play-off. There will be one that must be highlighted since Barcelona will clash with Manchester United at Camp Nou. Find out what are the potential lineups for both teams in this game.

Barcelona are showing a different strength in the team comparing to what has been their identity. Their best side is the defensive one, having conceded only one goal in their last six games in La Liga. Starting with how solid they were in that streak they were able to get six wins in a row. The Cules are in this draw because they were disappointing in the Champions League, but they got back on track.

For Manchester United this will be one of the many opportunities they have to win a title. They have been inconsistent lately in a run that had them with just one victory in four matchups, although they turned things around against Leeds United. The Red Devils won 2-0 away to stay close to the leaders in the Premier League.

Barcelona lineup

Barcelona have an 11-point advantage over Real Madrid in the league, so they can put their best starting lineup among those fit. Xavi will trust the same combination of players that he usually utilizes, noting that Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele aren’t available for this one. Gavi will be ready to go in this game, but he will miss the rematch if he gets a yellow card.

Barcelona probable lineup: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Frank Kessié, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Gavi.

Manchester United lineup

The recent struggles that Manchester United had were mostly injury-related. A sanction to Casemiro in the EPL was another key absence in the team. For this clash there will be a noticeable piece out in Lisandro Martínez due to a suspension, which applies to Marcel Sabitzer as well for a third booking he carried from Bayern.

Manchester United probable lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, and Marcus Rashford.