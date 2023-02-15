The 2022-2023 Europa League will have a Champions League caliber game between Barcelona and Manchester United. No one should miss this one, but there will be another opportunity for those who can’t catch it on television. Check out how to listen to this match on the radio.

Barcelona are rolling right now. The early elimination from the Champions League in the first round that sent them here is already behind. Their level has only gone up evidenced by their eight-point league lead over Real Madrid. They are in a six wins in a row run having conceded only one goal total.

As for Manchester United the injuries have played a role in their step back. Although they were able to get back on track after a bad stretch with a 2-0 win over Leeds United to stay near the top in the Premier League. The Red Devils are in this part of the draw because they couldn’t be better than Real Sociedad in their group.

Will Barcelona vs Manchester United be available to listen on the radio?

Barcelona vs Manchester United will be available to listen to it on the radio. The options are TuneIn, BBC Radio 5 Live, and TalkSport. The Cules will have a live commentary in English on Radio Barça, while the Red Devils will do so at Manchester United TV.