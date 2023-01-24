For the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey, Barcelona will face Real Sociedad. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Copa del Rey in your country

The current La Liga leaders, Barcelona, will play against Real Sociedad in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey, looking for a spot in the semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona seems to have regained confidence after its great victory against Real Madrid 3-1 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, which meant the first title for the Catalans since the Lionel Messi era. Of course, now they want to go in search of a new title in this Copa del Rey.

And despite the fact that they are favorites to advance to the semifinals, they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Real Sociedad, a tough team, which this season even has them fighting for the title. They have 38 points and are 6 behind the leaders, their rivals in this game.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will receive Real Sociedad for the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey this Wednesday, January 25 at the Camp Nou.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 26)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 26)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 26)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 26)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 26)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 26)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 26)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 26)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 26)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: Star Times App

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

France: L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Champions League

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

USA: ESPN+

