The 2022-2023 La Liga leaders Barcelona will host Sevilla at Camp Nou on Matchday 20. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga in the US

Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will have Barcelona receiving Sevilla at Camp Nou seeking to extend the gap at the top. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

Barcelona have been impressive under Xavi Hernández this season. Despite their early elimination from the Champions League, they were able to get things together in La Liga. Real Madrid defeated Valencia on Wednesday, but the Catalonians still have a five point-advantage. They got to this game after four league wins in a row.

Sevilla instead weren’t the top five team they used to be. Their struggles put them far from there, although they improved a bit lately. They were eliminated by Osasuna in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, but the Sevillians have three victories in their last four La Liga games.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Date

Barcelona will take on Sevilla on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, February 5. The game will be played at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla in the US

The game between Barcelona and Sevilla on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will be available to watch or live stream on ESPN+ in the US.