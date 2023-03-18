Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will face against each other this Sunday, March 19 for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Borussia Dortmund's great 6-1 victory over Koln has put pressure on Bayern Munich, who are now one point below the top of the standings (with one game less, of course). They will need the victory to be able to maintain the leadership of the Bundesliga, since with the tie they would equalize Borussia Dortmund.
They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Bayer Leverkusen, a team that has been very irregular during the season, with truly brilliant games and other disastrous ones. That is why it is always a mystery to know which version will come out to play. For now, they need points to be able to fight for qualification positions in international cups.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (March 20)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (March 20)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (March 20)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (March 20)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (March 20)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (March 20)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
USA: ESPN+