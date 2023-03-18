Bayern Munich will visit Bayer Leverkusen for Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will face against each other this Sunday, March 19 for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Borussia Dortmund's great 6-1 victory over Koln has put pressure on Bayern Munich, who are now one point below the top of the standings (with one game less, of course). They will need the victory to be able to maintain the leadership of the Bundesliga, since with the tie they would equalize Borussia Dortmund.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Bayer Leverkusen, a team that has been very irregular during the season, with truly brilliant games and other disastrous ones. That is why it is always a mystery to know which version will come out to play. For now, they need points to be able to fight for qualification positions in international cups.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

