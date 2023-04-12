Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise will face each other in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. Bayer Leverkusen of Germany and Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Tipik
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+, RTL
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
Italy: Sky Sport 255, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Netherlands: ESPN 4, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport, RTL
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
United States: Paramount+, VIX+