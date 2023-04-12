Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise will clash off on Thursday at BayArena in the first leg of the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise will face each other in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Bayer Leverkusen of Germany and Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Tipik

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 255, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: ESPN 4, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport, RTL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

United States: Paramount+, VIX+