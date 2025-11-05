Where to watch Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen will face each other in the league stage Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Two struggling sides collide in the Champions League group stage as Bayer Leverkusen look to reignite their campaign after earning just two points from their first three matches. The German club has fallen short of expectations and needs a strong performance to stay in the mix.

Benfica enter in even worse shape, sitting at the bottom of the group with no points to their name, and another loss could all but end their hopes of advancing—turning this matchup into a must-win battle for both teams.

When will the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Benfica face Bayer Leverkusen this Wednesday, November 5, in the league stage Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and ViX.