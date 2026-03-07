Why is Luis Suarez not starting today for Inter Miami vs DC United in 2026 MLS Matchday 3?

Trending topics:
Inter Miami take on D.C. United for Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS season, but veteran striker Luis Suarez has been left out of the starting XI for today's game.

By Gianni Taina

Luis Suarez of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLuis Suarez of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami visit DC United at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, looking to capitalize on the momentum from their 4–2 Florida Derby victory over Orlando City. Despite the high stakes of this road fixture, legendary forward Luis Suarez will not be among the starters for the South Florida club.

The Uruguayan international begins the match on the bench. He returns to the matchday squad today after being sidelined during the win against Orlando due to a lower-leg injury.

In his absence from the starting lineup, head coach Javier Mascherano has tapped marquee offseason signing German Berterame to lead the attack alongside Lionel Messi.

With Suarez’s return to active duty, Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon remains the only major injury concern for the Herons. Reguilón has been limited to just one appearance this season—a 3–0 preseason loss to Alianza Lima—after suffering a Grade II right knee sprain.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

With the squad nearly at full strength aside from Reguilon, Mascherano is fielding a top-tier lineup to secure three points and keep Inter Miami in the win column. In a tactical shift from the previous match, Mateo Silvetti enters the starting XI in place of Tadeo Allende.

This is Miami’s starting IX to face DC United: Dayne St. Clair; Noah Allen, Micael Silva, Maximiliano Falcon, Facundo Mura; Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

