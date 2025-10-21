Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen will face off against PSG in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG online in the US on Paramount+]

PSG opened the tournament in dominant form, securing back-to-back wins over Atalanta and Barcelona to establish themselves as early contenders at the top of the standings. The French champions will aim to extend their strong run with another statement victory.

However, Bayer Leverkusen stand in their way. The German side has drawn both of its matches so far and is desperate for three points to stay in the race, setting up a high-stakes clash with plenty on the line for both teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen play against PSG this Tuesday, October 21, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Martin Terrier of Bayer Leverkusen – Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and PSG. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: Amazon Prime Video and ViX.