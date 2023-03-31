Bayern Munich will receive Borussia Dortmund for Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern Munich will play against Borussia Dortmund thus Saturday, April 1 for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Bundesliga is more interesting than ever, with the first two teams separated by a difference of 1 point, but with several others following them closely so that, contrary to previous seasons, it does not give the feeling that this championship will once again be for Bayern Munich without any team doing anything to avoid it.

In fact, for the moment the Bavarians occupy second place, although they have the chance to return to first place since their rivals are the current leaders, Borussia Dortmund, who also have the chance to continue at the top, for which it would be of great It is important to beat Bayern, who no longer have Nagelsmann as coach, and Thomas Tuchel, former Dortmund coach, will be in his place.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (April 2)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 2)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 2)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (April 2)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (April 2)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (April 2)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Band, GUIGO

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: #Come on

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC App, ABC

