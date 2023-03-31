Bayern Munich will play against Borussia Dortmund thus Saturday, April 1 for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Bundesliga is more interesting than ever, with the first two teams separated by a difference of 1 point, but with several others following them closely so that, contrary to previous seasons, it does not give the feeling that this championship will once again be for Bayern Munich without any team doing anything to avoid it.
In fact, for the moment the Bavarians occupy second place, although they have the chance to return to first place since their rivals are the current leaders, Borussia Dortmund, who also have the chance to continue at the top, for which it would be of great It is important to beat Bayern, who no longer have Nagelsmann as coach, and Thomas Tuchel, former Dortmund coach, will be in his place.
Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (April 2)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 2)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 2)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (April 2)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (April 2)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (April 2)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Band, GUIGO
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: #Come on
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC App, ABC