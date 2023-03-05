For the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Bayern Munich will receive PSG. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

[Watch Bayern vs PSG online free on FuboTV]

It is one of the most anticipated series of the round of 16, and in the first leg they did not disappoint. Despite the fact that only one goal was scored, the game was of a high level and a lot of interest. Bayern Munich's victory in a stadium as difficult as the Parc des Princes increased the favoritism of the Germans, although of course they should not be overconfident.

Even though they play at home, where they are known to be very strong, their opponents are still dangerous. Paris Saint-Germain's main objective is the Champions League, especially taking into account that, apart from Ligue 1, it is the only competition in which they are still alive (they were eliminated from the Coupe de France).

Bayern vs PSG: Date

This game between Bayern and PSG for the second leg of the UEFA Champions’ League round of 16 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany this Wednesday, March 8 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Bayern vs PSG

This UEFA Champions’ League round of 16 game between Bayern and PSG can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW.

