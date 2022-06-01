Belgium take on Netherlands at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Belgium and Netherlands meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles. The most anticipated game of the first round in the tournament’s group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Belgium are in Group A4 of League A in what will be one of the hottest groups of the tournament along with Poland, Netherlands and Wales. They will play in Qatar 2022, but this tournament is perfect to fix any issue in their attacking game.

The Netherlands want to play better than in the last edition of the Nations League where they were in the second spot of Group A1 since Italy won that group with 12 points and the Netherlands collected only 11 points. The team has not lost a game since June 27, 2021.

Belgium vs Netherlands: Date

Belgium and Netherlands play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 3 at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles. The home team is a big favorite as well as the visitors but this game will be defined by the defensive work from the first minute of the game.

Belgium vs Netherlands: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Belgium vs Netherlands at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Belgium and Netherlands at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles on Friday, June 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

