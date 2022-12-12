The former River Plate midfielder is attracting the attention from two of the world’s biggest clubs, with one Premier League side ready to pay Enzo Fernández’s buyout clause.

Benfica and Argentina’s Enzo Fernández on the radar of two giants and a clause of $120M

Enzo Fernández is one of Argentina 's unsung heroes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Benfica holding midfielder has an incredible first-time touch, passing abilities, and what is becoming a rarity in soccer, exceptional shooting capabilities from outside the box.

The 21-year-old made a name for himself under Marcelo Gallardo at River Plate, inserting him in the starting lineup, Fernández developed a chemistry with striker and future Manchester City player Julián Álvarez. Now after only six months at Benfica, Fernández has begun to attract many suitors.

Here is where the Enzo Fernández rumors are at, with Premier League giants, Liverpool the front runners for one of Argentina’s biggest prospects.

Enzo Fernández transfer rumors

According to The Mirror Liverpool are willing to pay the $120 million release clause for Enzo Fernández so he can sign a “pre-contract”. The interest from Liverpool has been there for quite some time now, but the “pre-contract” part looks to be wishful thinking, Fernández would command something in the range of $40-50 million in the transfer market.

Real Madrid on the other hand has been reported by AS and Marca to have a liking for Enzo Fernández and could add him to an already talented roster. Fernández would be one of two major additions for the Spanish giants if they can land England’s Jude Bellingham.

In the case of Liverpool, Fernández would be a much welcomed addition to the Reds squad, while at Real Madrid the Argentine’s arrival would be a case of addition with various subtractions from the Real Madrid roster.