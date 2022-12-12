The Argentine manager spoke to the media after his squad received lots of criticism for mocking the Dutch players after advancing to the semifinals of the World Cup on penalty kicks.

Argentina is in the zone, searching for their first World Cup since 1986 and hoping that the squad can finally win one for Lionel Messi. After a rough start in Qatar 2022, Argentina have slowly begun to position themselves for a major run, now one game away from the finals, they take on Croatia.

Against the Netherlands things got out of hand during the latter part of the match with trash talk being thrown both ways and even spilling over to the dressing room post-match where Lionel Messi called a Dutch player a “idiot”. A lot has been made by the media after the penalty kick shootout where the Argentine players mocked the Dutch after winning the match.

On Monday, Lionel Scaloni came to the defense of his team by illustrating that his squad are not sore winners. Here is what the Argentina manager had to say regarding the behavior of his players in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Lionel Scaloni on the aftermath of the game against the Netherlands

"We must put aside all the things that were said. We deeply respect the rivals we play with. We know how to lose, and we know how to win. We lost to Saudi Arabia, and we kept quiet. We won the Copa América in Brazil, and the most beautiful image was seen with Messi and Paredes sitting with Neymar. I don't buy that (in reference to his team’s behavior)”.

Scaloni continued, "The most important match is the one that lies ahead. We have to be well and understand that this is football. The best team doesn't always win the World Cup… There is no better rest than victory."

Argentina will face Croatia on Tuesday for a chance to play in the final of the FIFA World Cup against the winner of France and Morocco.



