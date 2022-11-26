Argentina had to sweat, but ultimately got the job done against Mexico at Qatar 2022. Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet again, but Enzo Fernandez stole the show with a commanding performance and a wonderful goal.

Argentina claimed a crucial victory over Mexico to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive. Though Lionel Messi put his side in front, Enzo Fernandez took the limelight with a fantastic performance, capped off with a sensational goal.

La Albiceleste now head into Matchday 3 against Poland in high spirits, aiming to secure a place in the knockout stage of Qatar 2022. Of course, Fernandez will probably start after such an impressive outing.

Though he had already caught the eye of many fans over the last few months, it's safe to say it wasn't until this incredible World Cup performance that the world got to know Fernandez.

How old is Enzo Fernandez?

Born on January 17, 2001, Enzo Fernandez is 21 years old. His career had a meteoric rise in 2022, as he made his international debut with the Argentina national team in September, just a few months before the World Cup.

Which team does Enzo Fernandez play for?

Enzo Fernandez currently plays for Benfica, having joined the Portuguese giants during the summer of 2022 for €12 million. It didn't take long for him to establish in the starting eleven, which eventually convinced Lionel Scaloni to call him up for Argentina.

Fernandez, who started his career at River Plate's academy, had to wait to have an opportunity with the Millonario. He went to Defensa y Justicia on loan in the 2020-21 season, which is when his career took off.

Fernandez had an oustanding campaign, bossing the midfield in Defensa's road to a first ever Copa Sudamericana title. Back at River for the following campaign, he continued to shine, showing off his ability as a playmaker and scorer. In just a few games with Benfica, Fernandez proved he's worth every single penny.

Which position does Enzo Fernandez play?

Enzo Fernandez is a right-footed, central midfielder who can contribute both in offense and defense, though the best of him comes when the ball is at his feet. While he has great vision on the field, Fernandez can also join the attack and get in the box frequently. Needless to say, the future if bright for this young star.