Benfica will play against Sporting Braga this Saturday, May 6 for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Benfica vs Sporting Braga online free in the US on Fubo]
There are few Matchdays left for the end of this 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season, and Benfica, the current leaders, want to start securing the title. At the moment they have 77 points, 4 more than Porto their immediate pursuers and there are still 12 points in dispute.
However, they have a tough game ahead of them as their rivals will be Sporting Braga, who currently have 71 points, 6 less than Benfica. With the victory they could reduce that difference to only 3 points, and they would be more alive than ever in the fight for the championship. That is why a very intense duel can be expected.
Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live, Benfica TV INT.
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
International: GOLTV Play, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 3
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT.
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, Benfica TV INT., BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Spanish