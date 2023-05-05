Benfica will receive Sporting Braga in a game valid for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica will play against Sporting Braga this Saturday, May 6 for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

There are few Matchdays left for the end of this 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season, and Benfica, the current leaders, want to start securing the title. At the moment they have 77 points, 4 more than Porto their immediate pursuers and there are still 12 points in dispute.

However, they have a tough game ahead of them as their rivals will be Sporting Braga, who currently have 71 points, 6 less than Benfica. With the victory they could reduce that difference to only 3 points, and they would be more alive than ever in the fight for the championship. That is why a very intense duel can be expected.

Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live, Benfica TV INT.

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

International: GOLTV Play, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 3

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, Benfica TV INT., BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Spanish

