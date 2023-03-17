Benfica will face Vitoria Guimaraes in a game valid for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Primeira Liga in your country

Benfica will play against Vitoria Guimaraes this Saturday, March 18 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes online free on FuboTV]

The Benfica team continue as the comfortable leaders of the Primeira Liga, with an 8-point difference with Porto, their immediate pursuers. However, they know that there is still a long way to go and they want to stay on top so as not to suffer a nasty surprise at the end.

They do not have an easy game since their rivals will be Victoria Guimaraes, a team that currently occupies 5th place in the standings, the last one that offers a place in international cups. They are closely followed by Arouca, who have 3 points less, so they need to get at least one point to keep their place.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (March 19)

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (March 19)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

Portugal: Benfica TV, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: FuboTV (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.

