Benfica will play against Vitoria Guimaraes this Saturday, March 18 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Benfica team continue as the comfortable leaders of the Primeira Liga, with an 8-point difference with Porto, their immediate pursuers. However, they know that there is still a long way to go and they want to stay on top so as not to suffer a nasty surprise at the end.
They do not have an easy game since their rivals will be Victoria Guimaraes, a team that currently occupies 5th place in the standings, the last one that offers a place in international cups. They are closely followed by Arouca, who have 3 points less, so they need to get at least one point to keep their place.
Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (March 19)
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (March 19)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
Portugal: Benfica TV, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Benfica TV INT.
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
USA: FuboTV (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.