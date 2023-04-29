Besiktas will face Galatasaray in a game valid for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Galatasaray will visit Besiktas this Sunday, April 30 for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

With just a few Matchdays to go before the end of the Turkish Super League, Galatasaray who will establish itself at the top of the standings. With 70 points, they are 3 points above Fenerbahce, the other big contender for the title.

That is why they will need victory, but it will not be easy since their rivals will be Besiktas, in a new edition of the Istanbul derby. The "Black Eagles" currently have 62 points, so with the victory they could only be 5 away from the top of the standings, one more incentive to win besides obviously being a derby.

Besiktas vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time

France: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Besiktas vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Serbia: K-SPORT 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT