Boca Juniors will receive Platense for Matchday 4 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors will face Platense this Sunday, February 19 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Boca Juniors come from a painful 2-1 defeat against Talleres for Matchday 3 that left the La Boca team with only 4 points. With the victory of Lanus, the leaders reached 12 points, so the last champions of the Argentine League need points to keep track of the "Granate" team.

Their rivals will be Platense, who in 3 games have won 2 draws and a victory for a total of 5 points. Although the objectives of the "Calamares" are more modest, a victory would bring them closer to the first places and of course they will go in search of it to be in the top positions.

Boca Juniors vs Platense: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:15 PM

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Canada: 5:15 PM

Croatia: 11:15 PM

Israel: 12:15 AM (February 20)

Italy: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 11:15 PM

Switzerland: 11:15 PM

United States: 5:15 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Platense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: AFA Play, Fanatiz International, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: SportItalia, Mola TV

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+