The best game of group A of the 2023 U20 South American Championship is Brazil U20 vs Paraguay U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 5, but both are now with their spots in the next round locked. Read along to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Brazil are always the main favorites in these championships and they didn’t disappoint this time. It’s just the first round, although they have been one of the best teams so far. They have seven points in three games, which means they are undefeated. Although the best for them is they can rest some starters since they are already qualified to the final six.
Paraguay also have been one of the top countries in this year’s edition based on their results. They also have two wins and a tie in three games, so their place in the next round is not in doubt. For them it will be the opportunity to do a rotation to not be tired in the definitive part of the South American championship.
Brazil U20 vs Paraguay U20: Kick-Off Time
Brazil U20 will play against Paraguay U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Friday, January 27.
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Panama: 7:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 28)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 28)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Brazil U20 vs Paraguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol HD2
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
International: Fanatiz International
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Paraguay: GEN
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Portugal: Canal 11
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
United States: Fanatiz