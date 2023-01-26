The 2023 U20 South American Championship will close the first round with a game between Brazil U20 and Paraguay U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium, although both are already qualified to the final six before Matchday 5. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The best game of group A of the 2023 U20 South American Championship is Brazil U20 vs Paraguay U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 5, but both are now with their spots in the next round locked. Read along to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Brazil are always the main favorites in these championships and they didn’t disappoint this time. It’s just the first round, although they have been one of the best teams so far. They have seven points in three games, which means they are undefeated. Although the best for them is they can rest some starters since they are already qualified to the final six.

Paraguay also have been one of the top countries in this year’s edition based on their results. They also have two wins and a tie in three games, so their place in the next round is not in doubt. For them it will be the opportunity to do a rotation to not be tired in the definitive part of the South American championship.

Brazil U20 vs Paraguay U20: Kick-Off Time

Brazil U20 will play against Paraguay U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Friday, January 27.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Bolivia: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Panama: 7:30 PM

Paraguay: 9:30 PM

Peru: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 28)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 28)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Brazil U20 vs Paraguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol HD2

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Paraguay: GEN

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: Canal 11

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

United States: Fanatiz