NFL News: Commanders set to pay big bonus to Zach Ertz after game-winning TD against Falcons

The Washington Commanders clinched a critical victory over the Atlanta Falcons in a hard-fought game where the home team fought to take the lead, but the visiting defense held strong throughout. Ultimately, Zach Ertz connected with Daniels for a game-winning touchdown.

Despite being just a 2-yard pass on a 3rd-and-goal during overtime, Ertz will receive a significant $250,000 bonus after recording his 6th touchdown of the season in the 30-24 home win. This touchdown also broke a two-week scoring drought for the veteran tight end.

During the game against the Falcons, Ertz totaled 6 receptions, earning 72 yards, second on the team behind Zaccheaus, who had 85. The night was productive for Ertz, not only for his game-winner but also for an earlier touchdown in the third quarter—a 10-yard reception on a 3rd-and-8 play.

The Falcons‘ defense was tough, holding the Commanders scoreless in the second quarter. It was Ertz’s touchdown in the third quarter that allowed the Commanders to pull within 14-17, and in the fourth quarter, they added 10 points to tie the game and force overtime.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 29: Zach Ertz #86, Jayden Daniels #5, and Olamide Zaccheaus #14 of the Washington Commanders celebrate after Ertz scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels Shines Despite Pressure from Falcons Defense

Although the Falcons’ defensive line kept pressure on Jayden Daniels throughout the game, recording 5 sacks for a loss of 31 yards, Daniels still managed to throw 3 touchdowns, despite an interception. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 227 yards, marking the fifth consecutive week he has thrown for over 200 yards.

Commanders’ Final Game of the Regular Season

After the victory against the Falcons, the Commanders still have one game left in Week 18, facing the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Washington will look to close the NFL regular season with a 5-game win streak.