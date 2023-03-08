PSG will visit Brest at Stade Francis-Le Blé on Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will have the leader PSG clashing with Brest in a favorable game. The match will be played at Stade Francis-Le Blé. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream it for free.

[Watch Brest vs PSG online free on FuboTV]

PSG had the most important game of the season for them a few days ago. On Wednesday they had to play against Bayern in Germany for the Champions League. The first leg was a 1-0 loss at home, so they were travelling with a lot of pressure. Unfortunately, they came back with a 2-0 defeat that eliminated the Parisians from the UCL in the round of 16.

Brest were having a bad stretch recently. Their streak was three losses in a row, that also counted as five matchups without a win. This run put them very near the relegation, but they were able to get back on track. The 1-0 victory over a direct rival like RC Strasbourg had a ton of meaning for the intention to stay in the first division.

When will Brest vs PSG be played?

Brest will host PSG on Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, March 11. The game will be played at Stade Francis-Le Blé.

Brest vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Brest vs PSG in the US

The game between Brest and PSG on Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and beIN SPORTS.