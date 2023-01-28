Liverpool will visit Brighton at The American Express Community Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup will have a great clash in Brighton vs Liverpool at The American Express Community Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Brighton have been one of the best teams in the Premier League. Their sixth place puts them as a threat to everyone. They are in a four-game undefeated streak including this championship, although their scoring is the main point. In those four matchups they had 14 goals, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they repeat.

Liverpool continue showing their level is far from their potential. They are now way behind in the fight for a Champions League spot. Only one win in their last five games isn’t a surprise since they haven’t been reliable. This will be a match to defend well because they lost 3-0 to their next opponent 15 days ago.

Brighton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Brighton will play against Liverpool at The American Express Community Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup this Sunday, January 29.

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 0:30 AM (January 30)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 2:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 3:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (January 30)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 2:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Poland: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

Switzerland: 2:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET)

Brighton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, UTV, Premier Player HD, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

UK: STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC