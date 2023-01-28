The round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup will have a great clash in Brighton vs Liverpool at The American Express Community Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Brighton have been one of the best teams in the Premier League. Their sixth place puts them as a threat to everyone. They are in a four-game undefeated streak including this championship, although their scoring is the main point. In those four matchups they had 14 goals, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they repeat.
Liverpool continue showing their level is far from their potential. They are now way behind in the fight for a Champions League spot. Only one win in their last five games isn’t a surprise since they haven’t been reliable. This will be a match to defend well because they lost 3-0 to their next opponent 15 days ago.
Brighton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Brighton will play against Liverpool at The American Express Community Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup this Sunday, January 29.
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 0:30 AM (January 30)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 3:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (January 30)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 2:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM (ET)
Brighton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, UTV, Premier Player HD, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
UK: STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC