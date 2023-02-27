Bristol City and Manchester City will face each other this Tuesday, February 27 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The round of 16 of the FA Cup begins and all the teams are anxious to know that only 4 games separate them from the title. One of the main candidates to win this year is undoubtedly Manchester City, who have just played a great match against Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The 4-1 for the "Citizens" came at a time when the team had some questions, especially because of the game against Leipzig, difficult rivals, but against whom a victory was expected. In this instance, they will have to face Bristol City, a team that is in the middle of the Football League Championship standings and they hope to surprise.
Bristol City vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 1)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 1)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 1)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 1)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 1)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 1)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 1)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 1)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 1)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bristol City vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now
Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, discovery+, 6'eren, Eurosport Player Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
International: Bet365
Ireland: UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1, ITV 1 UK, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, STV Player
USA: ESPN+