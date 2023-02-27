Bristol City will receive Manchester City for the 2022/2023 FA Cup round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bristol City and Manchester City will face each other this Tuesday, February 27 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 of the FA Cup begins and all the teams are anxious to know that only 4 games separate them from the title. One of the main candidates to win this year is undoubtedly Manchester City, who have just played a great match against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The 4-1 for the "Citizens" came at a time when the team had some questions, especially because of the game against Leipzig, difficult rivals, but against whom a victory was expected. In this instance, they will have to face Bristol City, a team that is in the middle of the Football League Championship standings and they hope to surprise.

Bristol City vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 1)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 1)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 1)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 1)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 1)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 1)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 1)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 1)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bristol City vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now

Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, discovery+, 6'eren, Eurosport Player Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365

Ireland: UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1, ITV 1 UK, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, STV Player

USA: ESPN+

