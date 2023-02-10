After winning it all with Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti confirms if he'll go or not for the biggest challenge of his career.

Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the greatest coaches in Real Madrid's history. During his two periods leading the club, the trophies speak for themselves. Two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Spanish league (La Liga), one Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) and one Spanish Super Cup. Just remarkable.

Though his first stint was bittersweet (2013-2015), Carlo Ancelotti came back to establish Real Madrid as the best team in Europe leading a magnificent group of players such as Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior. His legacy is incredible. The only coach to conquer the five big leagues in Europe (Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and France) and the one with the most Champions League won (4).

Now, in a very unexpected turn of events, Carlo Ancelotti might have decided to leave Real Madrid. The Italian coach answered if he's ready to face the biggest challenge of his career with a historic national team and World Cup champion: Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms if he'll leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil

According to a report from ESPN Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti will be the new coach of Brazil towards the 2026 World Cup. Ancelotti would finish this season with Real Madrid and in the summer will take charge of the Brazilian squad. He will find very familiar players such as Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, Rodrygo or Eder Militao.

However, prior to the FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal, Carlo Ancelotti gave a straight answer to the situation. "I haven't heard of these things. My situation is pretty clear. I have a contract until 2024."

Brazil are five-time World Cup champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). However, they haven't hoisted the trophy in more than two decades and haven't come back to the final since the tournament in Japan and Korea.

Carlo Ancelotti has never coached before a national team in his illustrious career. Everything has been at the club level: AC Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.