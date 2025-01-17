Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Tigres UANL face off against Mazatlan in a Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay fully connected to the action with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Tigres opened their Liga MX campaign in dominant fashion, securing a 3-1 victory over Atletico San Luis, a result viewed as both payback for their Apertura tournament disappointment and a statement of their ambitions this season.

Now aiming for their first home win and a second consecutive triumph, Tigres prepare to host Mazatlan, who enter the matchup after earning a draw against Juarez in their opener. Mazatlan, eager to improve on last year’s performance, will be searching for their first win of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan match be played?

Tigres UANL will face Mazatlan in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Friday, January 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Jefferson Intriago of Mazatlan – Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Mazatlan will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.