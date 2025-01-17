Roger Goodell is always looking for ways to make the NFL more appealing to fans. Now, the Commissioner has announced an ambitious and controversial plan to revamp the league in the near future.

Under Roger Goodell's leadership, the NFL has grown increasingly popular. His tenure has seen significant success in expanding the league's fanbase, with strategic decisions that have brought more global attention to the sport.

One of Goodell’s key achievements has been elevating the NFL’s presence internationally. However, he is now aiming for another major overhaul that could drastically reshape the league and its impact on players.

Roger Goodell confirms a major revamp to the NFL schedule soon

Despite this success, Goodell has also made several controversial decisions, and his latest proposal is likely to spark significant backlash from players.

Despite this success, Goodell has also made several controversial decisions, and his latest proposal is likely to spark significant backlash from players.

A few years ago, Goodell introduced the concept of a 17-game regular season. This move faced strong opposition from players but was eventually implemented, adding an extra game to an already demanding schedule.

Now, Goodell is proposing another significant change. He has announced plans to expand the regular season to 18 games, while reducing the preseason to two games, keeping the total at 20 games per year, including preseason.

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL

“We would keep within that 20-game framework,” Goodell said on Bloomberg TV. “We went to 16 and four, and now 17 and three. So 18 and two is a logical step.”

What do players think about an 18-game regular season?

The NFL Players Association will need to deliberate on this proposal. Their role is to assess the feasibility of this new schedule, but early reactions suggest the idea is not well-received among players.

Many players have expressed concerns that the current schedule is already taxing. Adding another regular-season game, even with a reduced preseason, raises fears of increased injuries and the potential negative impact on team performance.

