Neymar finally reveals why he left Barcelona: The real story behind his departure

Neymar Jr joined FC Barcelona in the 2013/14 season, arriving from Brazilian club Santos FC in a blockbuster $90 million transfer. Neymar eventually found his footing, becoming one of the best players in the world during his time in the club. After four successful years at Barcelona, Neymar shocked fans by deciding to leave for PSG, a move that left many wondering about his motivations. In a recent interview, the Brazilian star finally addressed the reasons behind his departure, offering clarity on the long-debated subject.

Neymar Jr attended the podcast of Brazilian legend Romario, who also played for FC Barcelona, and affirmed that he did not leave the club to be the best player in the world at PSG:

“I didn’t leave Barça to be the best in the world at PSG…Messi told me: why are you leaving? Do you want to be the best player in the world? I can make you the best player in the world…I told him no. It’s not that. It’s something personal. Obviously financially, it was better than what I had at Barcelona… and there were Brazilians there too…I wanted to play with the Brazilians. There was Thiago Silva, Dani Alves just signed, Marquinhos, Lucas Moura. They were all my friends”.

Neymar’s departure from Barcelona was driven by personal reasons, including his desire to reunite with his Brazilian friends at PSG. However, his father, Neymar “Pai”, revealed in an interview a few months ago that the decision influenced by an expectation from Barcelona’s board for Neymar to eventually take Lionel Messi’s place. The Brazilian star did not want to affect his friend and preferred to avoid any potential tension.

Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar Jr. of FC Barcelona react during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou stadium on September 10, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

These factors could explain the ‘personal’ reasons Neymar cited for leaving the Catalan club, shedding light on one of the most discussed transfers in soccer history.

Neymar Jr. marked an unforgettable era at FC Barcelona

Despite his controversial departure from the club, Neymar Jr had an excellent performance at FC Barcelona scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists in 186 games. In addition, he managed to win the UEFA Champions League in the 2014/15 season being crucial for the team as he scored 10 goals in 12 games in that championship.

Neymar also managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup with the club. Undoubtedly, Neymar Jr made club history by joining one of the most important offensive trios in history, the MSN formed by Messi, Suarez and Neymar. The Brazilian was so important that even one of the best players in the current squad, Lamine Yamal, has him as an idol and reference point alongside Lionel Messi.