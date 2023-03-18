Barcelona host Real Madrid in El Clasico and there's a lot at stake for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Xavi's team have a nine-point advantage over the famous Merengues with 13 games remaining and a victory could put them really close of hoisting the trophy for the first time in four years.

This season, Real Madrid won 3-1 their first meeting in La Liga at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. However, in the last few months, Barcelona have change the tide with a resounding victory in the Spanish Super Cup final and then a 1-0 triumph on the road in the first leg of the semifinals in the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey).

In all those recent matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid, there's been a constant. Ronald Araujo completely stopped Vinicius Jr. Though the Brazilian star is one of the best players in the world, Araujo has been sensational against him. Now, prior to El Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti revealed if there's a special plan for that.

Carlo Ancelotti unveils 'special' plan for Vinicius against Ronald Araujo

During the last press conference before El Clasico, there was an inevitable question for Carlo Ancelotti considering Ronald Araujo has been so good when facing Vinicius. Is it possible to change the Brazilian player from left wing to right wing? The answer by Ancelotti was extraordinary.

"The truth is he's had more difficulties in the last matches, but Vinicius is always Vinicius. I believe that the mobility he needs for this game can help him to give the best in tomorrow's match. I've been thinking to put him on the right side. We'll see (laughs). He can play on the right side, Vinicius, no? You would put him on the right side? To see what happens (laughs). No. Obviously I'm not being serious, but mobility can be important. The fact of not having a permanent reference against a forward. It's one more problem for a defender. It's pretty normal."

So, at least from Carlo Ancelotti's reaction, Vinicius will still play on the left side to face, once again, Ronald Araujo. However, leaving aside the joke, it's also true that Real Madrid's coach might prepare a surprise during some lapses of the game. If Araujo controls Vinicius, maybe we could see the Brazilian sensation playing on the right side. It would be very interesting.