Central Cordoba will play against River Plate will face each other for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

A new tournament begins and the illusions of all the teams that will seek different achievements in the season are renewed: stay in the First Division, fight for qualification to international cups or even become champion. One of those who will surely go for a new title are the visitors, River Plate.

The "Millonarios" team begins to go through the post-Marcelo Gallardo era, something not easy since the now ex-coach was very successful and it will be difficult for those who come after to repeat what was done. However, River will try and they must start this tournament against a tough rival like Central Cordoba, who seems to have settled in the First Division and now seek more ambitious goals.

Central Cordoba vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Central Cordoba will face River Plate for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Argentine League this Saturday, January 28 at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (January 29)

Israel: 2:30 AM (January 29)

Italy: 1:30 AM (January 29)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (January 29)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 29)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Central Cordoba vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, TNT Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SportItalia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), Fanatiz, TyC Sports International, ViX

