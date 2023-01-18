Ceuta and Barcelona will come against each other on Thursday at Estadio Municipal Alfonso Murube in Ceuta in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 19, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their fourth La Copa and overall meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning all games so far; Fourth-tier AD Ceuta have not celebrated a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2010, when the game ended in a 5-1 win for the Catalans at home at Camp Nou. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Quarter-Finals.
Ceuta vs Barcelona: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Ceuta vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital
Ghana: Startimes Sports Arena, StarTimes App
Indonesia: RCTI+
Israel: Sport 3
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Arena
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Arena, StarTimes App
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Arena
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Arena
Uganda: Startimes Sports Arena, StarTimes App
United States: ESPN+