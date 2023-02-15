With the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League resuming its course for the knockout stages, many wonder whether the away goal rule still exists in the European competition.

With the 2022 World Cup in the rear-view mirror, the soccer community couldn't wait for the most important tournament in Europe to resume. Fortunately, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is finally back.

The stage for the knockout phase had been set before the Qatar 2022 break, leaving a number of highly anticipated ties waiting for us. PSG-Bayern, Real Madrid-Liverpool, and Tottenham-Milan are some of them.

All Champions League knockout rounds have a two-legged format except the final, which is played at a neutral venue. Therefore, many wonder whether the away goal rule matters from the round of 16 to the semifinals.

Champions League tiebreaker: Do away goals matter?

Away goals no longer matter in the Champions League knockout stage. UEFA removed the away goal rule last season in an effort to increase sporting justice. This rule meant away goals were the tiebreaker when the aggregate score was tied.

It basically encouraged visitors to adopt an offensive approach rather than parking the bus, but it was also a disadvantage for teams with home field advantage (if the series went to extra time, the visitors had more time to score away goals). Therefore, now the tiebreakers are overtime or penalty kicks (if needed).