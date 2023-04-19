Brazilian defender Thiago Silva did not hold back on the lack of direction at Chelsea following UCL exit.

It was another bad day at the office for Chelsea, who were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League losing to Real Madrid 4-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie. Once again Chelsea was flat with an array of high-priced players on the field producing little to no results.

On the Premier League front, Chelsea are 11th out of any major continental cup placement and searching for a lot of answers for their future. Questions if Frank Lampard will continue as coach have been raised almost from the start.

One player who is not happy with the club’s current situation and finally spoke out about it was Thiago Silva. Visibility unhappy the Brazilian got a lot off his chest.

Thiago Silva on Chelsea’s current situation

Speaking to TNT Brazil, Silva gave an assessment of what is going on at Chelsea: "I think the first step has been made, an incorrect step, but it has been made.

"We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility. It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision.

"Change of ownership, new players arriving – we had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn’t fit the size of the squad.

"A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy.

"There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play. The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something – that’s tough.

"Some can’t make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes."