There is a chance that Chelsea will not adhere to the Premier League's Financial Fair Play regulations. This means that some key players, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic, will be leaving over the summer.

According to research conducted by Football Insider, Chelsea have once again incurred the most financial losses in the Premier League. For Premier League teams, the maximum allowable loss over three years is £105 million.

The Premier League as a whole is projected to lose around £650 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is a decrease from the £1 billion that teams lost in the thick of the epidemic in 2020-21. Chelsea's deficit in 2021-22 came to £121m, a little reduction from the previous season's loss of £145.6m, but still a sum that puts them in a vulnerable situation in terms of financial fair play.

Having spent an unprecedented £600 million on new players in Todd Boehly's debut season as the club's boss, they are very unlikely to return to profitability next season. Thus, as a result of a big buying binge in the previous two windows, the Blues presently have a bloated salary bill and squad.

Which players could Chelsea sell to avoid breaching FFP regulations?

More than £120 million in losses has sent off alarm bells at Stamford Bridge, and the club may be forced to sell off numerous players in order to alleviate their financial woes. It is expected that they might face penalties and a transfer ban if they are found to be in violation of the FFP guidelines.

Thus, the Blues may have to plan the summer trade of numerous players in order to stay on good terms with the league. Players who have fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge, like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are expected to be sold this summer. Almost completely forgotten by Graham Potter, the ex-Gabon international might leave in the next months, with his previous side, Barcelona, being mooted as a potential destination.

According to reports, Mason Mount's future with the Blues is also up in the air since his contract is up at the end of the summer. Apparently, negotiations for a new contract have stagnated, leaving Chelsea with little choice but to cash in on the midfielder to avoid losing him for free when his current agreement expires.

Similarly, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech are likely to go elsewhere for greater challenges. The futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also uncertain at this point. Since Wesley Fofana has joined the team, Chalobah has been demoted to the bench, and Loftus-Cheek might be sold for a profit. Both players have seen significant playing time under Graham Potter.