Chelsea stayed busy until the very end of Deadline Day, ultimately striking a deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine World Cup champion joined the Blues in a mind-blowing €120 million move.

One of the most sensational midfielders on Earth right now, Fernandez caught everyone's attention at Qatar 2022. Not only did he play an instrumental role in Argentina's success, but he also won Young Player of the Tournament award.

After pushing hard for so many weeks, the Blues finally agreed to meet his release clause in a last-minute deal. With Enzo's arrival, Graham Potter had a tough decision to make in regard to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea exclude Aubameyang from UEFA Champions League squad

Aubameyang was taken out of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League squad ahead of the round of 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund. Potter had to make room for new arrivals Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, and therefore a bunch of players—including Auba—were excluded from the list.

The Gabonese striker had started in all six group stage games, scoring two goals. However, with only one goal in 11 Premier League games, Aubameyang lost playing time under Potter. Now, he'll have to watch the Champions League action from the sidelines. January signings Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke were also left out.