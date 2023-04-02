After a somewhat dismal six months on the job, Graham Potter has been fired as Chelsea's head coach following the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

After a lackluster tenure, Chelsea have parted ways with head coach Graham Potter. The decision was made following the Blues' 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on April 1 in the Premier League.

The 47-year-old left Brighton and for Stamford Bridge in September, replacing Thomas Tuchel. He was joined by five staff members at the Cobham training complex. With a five-year contract in hand, the 47-year-old helped the Blues achieve nine straight victories.

Little did anyone know that after a 4-1 defeat at the hands of his previous club, the English manager would go on to triumph just two times in nine outings. Fabrizio Romano suggests that internal conversations have pointed to former Bayern man, Julian Nagelsmann as the top choice to replace Potter as head coach.

Chelsea: Best memes and reactions of Graham Potter's sacking