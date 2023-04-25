Chelsea will play against Brentford this Wednesday, April 26 in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The locals have had a season to forget. Very far was that Chelsea of the last two seasons that fought for all the competitions they played. To do this, the only thing left is to try to end the season in the best possible way and try to fight to enter an international cup.
At the moment, they are 11 points behind Liverpool, the last qualified, but with nothing to lose, the "Blues" will try. Their rivals will be Brentford, who are also looking to qualify for a European tournament. In their case, they are 7 points behind Liverpool and they will need victories to get closer.
Chelsea vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 27)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 27)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (April 27)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 27)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 27)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 27)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 27)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport 5/HD, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports 2 Asia
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, Máximo 360
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock