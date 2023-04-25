Chelsea will face Brentford for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea vs Brentford: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will play against Brentford this Wednesday, April 26 in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals have had a season to forget. Very far was that Chelsea of the last two seasons that fought for all the competitions they played. To do this, the only thing left is to try to end the season in the best possible way and try to fight to enter an international cup.

At the moment, they are 11 points behind Liverpool, the last qualified, but with nothing to lose, the "Blues" will try. Their rivals will be Brentford, who are also looking to qualify for a European tournament. In their case, they are 7 points behind Liverpool and they will need victories to get closer.

Chelsea vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 27)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 27)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 27)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 27)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport 5/HD, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports 2 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, Máximo 360

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock

