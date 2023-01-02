Chelsea will face Manchester City for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting duels of this Matchday 19. They are two of the best teams in the Premier League and without a doubt the game between them will be very intense. On the one hand, the locals Chelsea have so far had a poor half of the season. They were expected to fight for the first places in the standings, but so far that has not happened.

They have 25 points from 16 games and are not even in the qualification zone for international cups, so their most immediate goal will be to be there. They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the candidates to win not only the Premier League, but everything they play. Manchester City are coming off an unsatisfactory draw against Everton and now they want to get 3 points to follow the leaders Arsenal closely.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 19 game between Chelsea and Manchester City will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England will be played on Thursday, January 5 at 3:00 AM (ET).

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea and Manchester City will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 19 game on Thursday, January 5 at 3:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC.

