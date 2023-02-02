Chivas clash with Queretaro on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Chivas meet Queretaro on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After two games without victory in Clausura 2023, Chivas finally bounced back winning 2-1 over FC Juarez on the road. This team is in a crucial rebuiding process with former Real Madrid player Fernando Hierro as general manager and Veljko Paunovic as coach. So far, seven points in four matches and sixth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Queretaro are still one of the worst teams in Liga MX. Their game of Matchday 4 with Cruz Azul was postponed, but they only have two points in the tournament. The last game was a 'miraculous' 3-3 tie at home facing Atlas. Queretaro are in serious trouble at the quotient table. Though there's no relegation in Mexico, they would almost certainly pay a massive penalty fee for their lack of results.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Date

Chivas will host Queretaro as part of Matchday 5 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Sunday, February 5 at 6 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Queretaro in the US

Queretaro visit Chivas on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Peacock TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO.