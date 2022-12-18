Chivas Guadalajara will play against Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
Santos Laguna's season seemed to be going very well when they achieved third place in the regular phase of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. This position allowed them to qualify directly for the quarterfinals where they had to face Toluca, who surprised them and removed. Of course, this year they will look for a new opportunity.
Others who are undoubtedly looking to improve their level are Chivas Guadalajara, who finished in 9th place qualifying for the Requalification, where they were eliminated by Puebla after drawing 1-1 and losing 5-4 on penalties. Undoubtedly this year they seek to improve that poor performance of the Apertura 2022, and for this there is nothing better than preparing with these friendly tournaments.
Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Kick-Off Time
Chivas and Santos Laguna will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico this Monday, December 19 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Costa Rica: 9 PM
Dominican Republic: 11 PM
El Salvador: 9 PM
Guatemala: 9 PM
Honduras: 9 PM
Mexico: 9 PM
Nicaragua: 9 PM
Panama: 10 PM
USA: 10 PM (ET)
Chivas vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision
