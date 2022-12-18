Chivas will face Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chivas Guadalajara will play against Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Santos Laguna's season seemed to be going very well when they achieved third place in the regular phase of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. This position allowed them to qualify directly for the quarterfinals where they had to face Toluca, who surprised them and removed. Of course, this year they will look for a new opportunity.

Others who are undoubtedly looking to improve their level are Chivas Guadalajara, who finished in 9th place qualifying for the Requalification, where they were eliminated by Puebla after drawing 1-1 and losing 5-4 on penalties. Undoubtedly this year they seek to improve that poor performance of the Apertura 2022, and for this there is nothing better than preparing with these friendly tournaments.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Kick-Off Time

Chivas and Santos Laguna will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico this Monday, December 19 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Costa Rica: 9 PM

Dominican Republic: 11 PM

El Salvador: 9 PM

Guatemala: 9 PM

Honduras: 9 PM

Mexico: 9 PM

Nicaragua: 9 PM

Panama: 10 PM

USA: 10 PM (ET)

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision

