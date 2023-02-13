Social media can be a perfect lie detector, in the case of USMNT and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic it raises questions of his allegiance in the NFL.

Christian Pulisic causing confusion on Twitter as to which NFL team he really supports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are NFL Super Bowl champions, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. One Chelsea player was showing his support for the Sporting Kansas City owner and two-time Super Bowl MVP, and that was USMNT World Cup star Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic was photographed wearing a Mahomes jersey at a Super Bowl watch party and USMNT Twitter raised a few eyebrows. Only a few years ago Pulisic ironically wore an Eagles jersey and before that attended a New York Jets game wearing… a Jets jersey.

Pulisic is a big sports fan and has admitted to being a New York Jets, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia 76ers supporter. Still, some of the responses on Twitter from his own national team fans were amusing.

Christian Pulisic and the mystery of his favorite NFL team

It is not uncommon for sports stars in the United States to wear jerseys from teams that are not from their hometown, recently NBA star Jimmy Butler wore a LA Galaxy kit to one of his games.

Pulisic has been out injured since January 5th having missed five games for Chelsea since then. Pulisic’s season has been a total disappointment yet again for Chelsea, reduced to only 16 games 1 goal and officially now 1 assist, an assist was removed.

Injuries, lack of playing time, and a group of new signings will most likely have the American winger looking elsewhere to play during the summer and there is little indication he will play a big role for Chelsea when he does return.