Ciro Immobile isn't having his best season with Lazio. The four-time top scorer in Serie A (2013-2014, 2017-2018, 2019-2020 and 2021-2022), famous Capocannoniere, only has 10 goals in 23 matches this campaign.

To explain those performances by Immobile, injuries have been a key factor. On October of 2022, a muscular problem left him out for the rest of the year. A month ago, he had another problem of that type.

Now, in terrible news, Ciro Immobile has been involved in a serious car crash. Read here to find out what happened with Lazio's striker and what's the latest injury update from the hospital in Italy.

Ciro Immobile injury update: What happened in car crash?

Ciro Immobile fractured a rib and suffered a back injury during an accident in Rome. His car crashed with a tram in Italy's capital city. He is reported as stable, but will remain in the hospital for observation. This was the official statement from Lazio.

"Earlier today, following a car accident, footballer Ciro Immobile suffered a spinal distortion injury and a compound fracture of the right XI rib. The condition is currently good. The footballer remains under observation in the emergency medicine department of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic in Rome."

According to a report by Sky Sport Italy, Ciro Immobile declared to the police that the tram's driver didn't respect a red light producing the collision. His two daughters were on the car too and also are reported as out of danger. The 33 year old striker could be out with Lazio for two weeks.

The accident took place at Piazza Cinque Giornate around 8:30 in the morning (local time). The tram driver and some passengers were also taken to the hospital for further tests, though no one's at risk.