Club America clash with Puebla on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club America will host Puebla at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

This is definitely not the start Club America envisioned for Clausura 2023. Two ties in two games, at home against Queretaro and on the road with Toluca, don't meet the expectations for a club who is the favorite to win it all in Liga MX. There are many doubts around this team, especially on defense.

On the other side, after losing 5-1 in the opener at Pachuca, Puebla bounced back with a 2-0 victory at home over Queretaro. It's important to remember that this team lost a symbol in coach Nicolas Larcamon and are living a new process with Eduardo Arce. By the way, this is a rematch of last season's quarterfinals which Club America won by an outrageous aggregate score of 11-2.

Club America vs Puebla: Date

Puebla visit Club America as part of Matchday 3 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at 8:10 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Club America vs Puebla in the US

Club America face off with Puebla in Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App and TUDN.com.