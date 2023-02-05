Colombia U20 will face Ecuador U20 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Colombia U20 and Ecuador U20 will face each other this Monday, February 6 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game on Fanatiz.

The 3-0 victory against Paraguay brought relief to the Colombian team, which had started this final phase with a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay. Although they are not candidates to win this tournament, they want to fight until the end to at least secure one of the four places in the next World Cup in the category.

To do this they must continue to obtain points, which is not easy considering the level of demand. And now they must play against Ecuador U20, who lost their first two games: 3-1 against Brazil and 2-1 against Uruguay (both candidates). The Ecuadorians need points and that will undoubtedly make them a dangerous rival.

Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Austria: 11:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Colombia: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 5:30 PM

Germany: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 PM

North Macedonia: 11:30 PM

Panama: 5:30 PM

Peru: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 11:30 PM

Switzerland: 11:30 PM

USA: 5:30 PM (ET)

Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN Live

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports

USA: Fanatiz