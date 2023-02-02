Colombia U20 will host Paraguay U20 at Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium in the 2023 U20 South American Championship. It will be a game on Matchday 2 of the final round. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Colombia U20 vs Paraguay U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 U20 South American Championship in your country

The 2023 U20 South American Championship will have Colombia U20 and Paraguay U20 playing on Matchday 2 of the final round. The game will take place at Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Colombia have the advantage of being the home team in the tournament, but they didn’t start the final round very well. This is where the spots to the U20 World Cup are decided after five games, so losing against Uruguay wasn’t ideal. The Colombians were the third-best squad total in the first round, although they will need to return to the wins.

Paraguay began the competition as one of the most solid countries. But since then they weren’t able to keep up with that level. They lost vs Brazil in the previous round when they were qualified, although they just got a tie with Venezuela in the current one. The game against Colombia in group A ended in a 1-1 draw.

Colombia U20 vs Paraguay U20: Kick-Off Time

Colombia U20 will clash with Paraguay U20 at Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium on Matchday 2 of the final round in the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Friday, February 3.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Bolivia: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Colombia: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

Paraguay: 10:00 PM

Peru: 8:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Colombia U20 vs Paraguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Paraguay: GEN

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

United States: Fanatiz