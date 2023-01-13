In a very special moment, Cristiano Ronaldo had a long awaited reunion with his former coaches and teammates at Real Madrid. Here, check out all the details from Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world after signing a massive contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The historic deal will pay the Portuguese legend $225 million to play for the club until 2025.

So, after a bitter ending in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to put behind him the glory days fighting for championships in Europe with powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus FC. Undoubtedly, his greatest episodes were in Spain winning 16 titles, including four Champions Leagues with the famous Merengues.

Now, in a very emotional moment, Cristiano Ronaldo met with his old teammates from Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. Carlo Ancelotti's squad will play on Sunday the Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona and Cristiano paid them a visit before the huge match.

Cristiano Ronaldo reunites with his teammates of Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise visit during Real Madrid's practice in Riyadh towards the Spanish Super Cup final. The Portuguese didn't want to be a distraction and he briefly appeared in one of the benches where he talked with coach Carlo Ancelotti, former player Roberto Carlos and other members of the club.

Real Madrid have ahead their first big challenge of 2023 when they clash against FC Barcelona for the Super Cup title. Both teams suffered in the semifinals going all the way to penalty shoot-outs in their matches with Valencia and Betis.

Cristiano Ronaldo took a lot of pictures with his friends. For example, in social media, the official acount of Real Madrid published the images of Cristiano alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.