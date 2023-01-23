The never-ending debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continues to be a talking point for many fans. Check out who FA Women's Super League star Alisha Lehmann has chosen.

Things may have changed for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the last few years, with new talents emerging as the next generation of superstars. Even so, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona stars continue to draw a lot of attention.

Last week, for instance, the pair faced each other again in a club friendly between PSG and the Riyadh All Stars and the soccer community was attentive to it. However, their careers have taken different paths recently.

While Messi—still at PSG—just won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Ronaldo left Europe after a long time to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a huge deal. However, many fans continue to make comparisons and Alisha Lehmann had to choose one of them.

Alisha Lehmann picks favorite between Ronaldo, Messi

When asked between the Portuguese star and the Argentine icon, the Aston Villa Women's superstar didn't hesitate: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ronaldo," Lehmann said.

Ronaldo's best days are far behind him, but many still consider that, in his prime, he was better than Messi. Of course, many disagree, believing that Messi's recent World Cup success should seal the debate.