Soccer has been dominated by two all-time greats (GOATs) during the last decade: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence platform, recently decided which among them is the greatest football/soccer player ever.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two names that must be mentioned whenever the topic of soccer greats comes up. For over two decades, soccer fans across the globe have debated which superstar is better.

Despite being in their late 30s, both players are still actively playing and have racked up impressive numbers for their respective clubs and countries. They've topped every list and set every record possible. In addition to their immense wealth, they are also among the highest-paid celebrities in terms of salary and fame.

It seems that people's fixation on the question of who is superior will not go away any time soon. Almost everyone has a clear idea of who they would choose as the greatest player of all time, however, preferences may be swayed by factors such as team or country devotion and the player's own character.

Which one of Ronaldo or Messi is better according to ChatGPT?

In 2023, artificial intelligence is booming, and one of the most widely used AI programs is ChatGPT. With the latest advancements in AI, Sports Keeda were curious whether it could determine whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is soccer's GOAT.

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both exceptional football players and it is difficult to say definitively who is better as it is subjective and depends on individual preferences. Both players have achieved incredible success throughout their careers and have broken numerous records.

"Messi is known for his incredible dribbling skills, close control, and ability to create and score goals. He has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, which is a record in itself, and has scored over 800 career goals. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is known for his powerful shots, speed, and athleticism. He has won five Ballon d'Or awards and has also scored over 800 career goals", ChatGTP responded.

The outcome of the argument was ultimately left up to individual judgment, however, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were praised by ChatGPT for their impact on the sport:

"Ultimately, whether Messi or Ronaldo is better depends on individual opinions and preferences. Both players have achieved incredible success and have contributed significantly to the world of football.”