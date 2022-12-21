Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a number of clubs but made no progress, as he remains a free agent. It was such his desperation to play in this season's Champions League, that there's a feeling that he was offered to every club participating in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United didn't go as predicted. Though he was one of their few bright spots last season, the Portuguese star was dropped to a secondary role this term and eventually rescinded his contract after taking a huge shot at Erik ten Hag and the board.

His future now looks uncertain, as Ronaldo has yet to find a new club after Portugal's heartbreaking elimination from the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old had already been linked to other clubs while at United, but even as a free agent he's struggling to find a landing spot.

The all-time top scorer of the competition, Ronaldo was understood to be looking for a Champions League club all these months. No deal was materialized, though it's believed that he was offered to every team in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been offered to every UCL club, Frankfurt board member says

Eintracht Frankfurt's chairman of the supervisory board Philip Holzer has recently revealed the German club turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo. However, Holzer believes that pretty much every UCL club could have landed the veteran striker.

"He was even offered to us," Holzer told Patrick Berger of DAZN. "I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club."

It would be insane that so many clubs reject Ronaldo, but in some cases, his own demands may be a stumbling block. Ronaldo has already shown he wants playing time, something only a few teams can guarantee, while others may not be able to afford his salary. So, what's next for CR7? Only time will tell.